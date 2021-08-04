Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 34,011 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 101.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 267,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 85,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $$54.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

