Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,484 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 4.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,896,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,951,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,632,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,388,000.

PFFD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,069 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96.

