Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,378. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

