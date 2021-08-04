Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Triterras were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the first quarter worth $991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Triterras by 176.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Triterras, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

