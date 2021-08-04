Truefg LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Truefg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.