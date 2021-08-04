Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 191,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

