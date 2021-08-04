Truist Securities Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $185.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 115.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,684,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.