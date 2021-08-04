TrumpCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $332,261.52 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $332,261.52 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

