TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 30.1% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,733.09 and $573.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

