Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -269.60 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $126.53.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.
