Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -269.60 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,009 shares of company stock worth $2,276,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

