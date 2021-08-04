Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 472 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

