Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

