Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.32 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $15.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 352,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

