Trust Investment Advisors Has $2.02 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $274.52. 340,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

