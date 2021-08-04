Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 310 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $147,928,472. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. 283,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

