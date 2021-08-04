Trust Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,157,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. 32,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,294. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

