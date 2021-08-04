Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.86

Shares of Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and traded as high as $60.25. Truxton shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 2,020 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

