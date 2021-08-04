TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.85

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.