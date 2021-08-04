TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.