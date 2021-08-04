Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) will be announcing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.80 million, a PE ratio of 166.39 and a beta of 0.69. Tucows has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

