Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $348,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

VAQC stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

