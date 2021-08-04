Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $332,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,056,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $283,786,000 after acquiring an additional 109,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

