Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $364,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

