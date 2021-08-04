Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 40,847 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,847 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

