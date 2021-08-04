Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $317,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $207,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

