Tunc Doluca Sells 18,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.