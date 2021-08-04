Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.23

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $22.80. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 20,188 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.
Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
