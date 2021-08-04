Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.23

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $22.80. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 20,188 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

