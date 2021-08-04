Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 1,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 894,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.