Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 1,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 894,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.85.
Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
