TurtleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,337.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $98,337.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,511,145,669 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.