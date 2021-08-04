Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

THCA stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.