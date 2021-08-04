TuSimple (TSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ TSP opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.