TuSimple (TSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

