Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,889,000. Coupa Software comprises approximately 4.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 1.05% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.95. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.84. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

