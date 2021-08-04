u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of UBLXF opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $79.95.

Get u-blox alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.