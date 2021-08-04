U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USPH opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

