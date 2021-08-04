UBS Group AG Acquires 1,346 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

APT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

