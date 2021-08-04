UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 1,453 Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,949,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000.

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

