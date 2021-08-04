UBS Group AG Sells 1,180 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 121,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $26.13.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.