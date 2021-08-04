UBS Group AG Sells 572 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

ICBK stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK).

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.