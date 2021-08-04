UBS Group AG Takes $35,000 Position in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 149,895 shares in the last quarter.

SIXH opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

