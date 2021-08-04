UBS Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.80 ($20.94).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

