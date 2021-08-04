UBS Group Cuts Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Price Target to $11.30

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $11.70 to $11.30 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Shares of MDIBY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.