UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

