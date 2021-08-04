UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock Sells 15,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UDR stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in UDR by 87.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 843,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
