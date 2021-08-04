UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock Sells 15,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UDR stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in UDR by 87.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 843,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

