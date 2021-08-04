UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.