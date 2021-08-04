UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The company has a market cap of $489.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.