Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $775,898. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.