Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

