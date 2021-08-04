Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

UAA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.