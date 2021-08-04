Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,185 ($54.68). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,155.50 ($54.29), with a volume of 1,969,725 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,252.88. The firm has a market cap of £108.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,735 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

