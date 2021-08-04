Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.41 ($34.60).

UN01 opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €33.33 ($39.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

